GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Apple Executive Vivek Tiwari's Wife Gets Government Job

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma visited the residence of Kalpana Tiwari and gave her the appointment letter for a job in the Nagar Nigam.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2018, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Executive Vivek Tiwari's Wife Gets Government Job
File photo of the family members of Vivek Tiwari, who was shot by a police constable, mourns his death in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Thursday handed over an appointment letter for a government job to Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable last month.

Sharma visited the residence of Kalpana and gave her the appointment letter for a job in the Nagar Nigam, a government spokesman said.

On the occasion, Kalpana said, "I think the probe in the case is moving in the right direction. I am satisfied with it till now."

Vivek, 38, was shot dead by Constable Prashant Chaudhary in the Gomti Nagar Extension area here when he was on his way to drop an ex-colleague home in his SUV.

Chaudhary, however, claimed he pulled the trigger as Tiwari tried to run him over thrice to kill him.

A case of murder was registered against the policeman based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased.

Two constables, Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, were subsequently arrested.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...