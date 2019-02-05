English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Apple Executive's Death: HC Grants 4 Weeks to State Govt to File Reply on Bail Plea to Accused
Opposing the plea, additional government advocate (I) Rajesh Kumar Singh had argued that it was a sensational case in which none other than a policeman shot dead a man who was going by his car in Gomtinagar, a posh area in Lucknow.
The Apple store manager was shot at by the accused in the early hours of October 1. (Image: Vivek Tiwari/Facebook)
Loading...
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted four weeks to the state government for filing its reply on a bail plea of accused Prashant Kumar, the policeman who was booked for shooting dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari here in September 2018.
It fixed the hearing of the matter after six weeks.
A bench of justice Rekha Dixit here passed the order on the bail application moved on behalf of Kumar.
Opposing the plea, additional government advocate (I) Rajesh Kumar Singh had argued that it was a sensational case in which none other than a policeman shot dead a man who was going by his car in Gomtinagar, a posh area in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, on behalf of wife of the deceased, advocate Pranshu Agrawal also appeared and sought time to file reply to the bail plea of Prashant.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It fixed the hearing of the matter after six weeks.
A bench of justice Rekha Dixit here passed the order on the bail application moved on behalf of Kumar.
Opposing the plea, additional government advocate (I) Rajesh Kumar Singh had argued that it was a sensational case in which none other than a policeman shot dead a man who was going by his car in Gomtinagar, a posh area in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, on behalf of wife of the deceased, advocate Pranshu Agrawal also appeared and sought time to file reply to the bail plea of Prashant.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tahira Kashyap Opens Up on Difficult Years of Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana Post Vicky Donor
- Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- Ranveer Singh Proves that He is the Biggest Nutella Fan Ever, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results