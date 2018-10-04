English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Executive's Murder: UP Cop Suspended for Supporting Accused Constable on Social Media
Constable Sarvesh Chowdhary had posted a video message on social media accusing his seniors of falsely implicating his colleague in the murder case.
Slain Apple store manager Vivek Tiwari. (Image: Vivek Tiwari/Facebook)
Lucknow: A constable of the Uttar Pradesh police was suspended on Thursday for his support to Prashant Choudhary, the constable accused of killing an Apple executive in the state capital last Saturday, an official said.
Constable Sarvesh Chowdhary is posted in Etah district and has been openly expressing his solidarity with the accused constable in the murder of Vivek Tiwari. He also posted a video message on social media accusing his seniors of falsely implicating Choudhary in the murder case.
A departmental enquiry has been initiated against Chowdhary, who was with the 25th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). A case has been filed against him at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.
Senior police officers have warned that policemen violating the force's discipline would lose their jobs, deputy inspector general (DIG) law and order Pravin Kumar said.
Tiwari was shot dead early on September 29 when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood.
Two constables, Prashant Choudhary and Sandeep Kumar, were arrested after an FIR was lodged on basis of a complaint by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan who was travelling with him.
