English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Executive’s Murder: UP Cops Seek Support for Accused on Social Media, Pool in Funds to Help Family
Besides running a campaign on social media to garner support for accused Prashant Chaudhary, policemen have started sending money to his wife Rakhi’s bank account to help the family fight his case.
Accused cop Prashant Chaudhary.
Loading...
Lucknow: A day after Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by a cop on patrol duty, policemen have come out in support of the accused, claiming that he was being unfairly punished.
Besides running a campaign on social media to garner support for accused Prashant Chaudhary, policemen have started sending money to his wife Rakhi’s bank account to help the family fight his case.
Donations poured into Rakhi’s account after messages listing her details with the State Bank of India (SBI) started doing the rounds. Her account, which originally had a balance of Rs 333.2 and an interest of Rs 114, stood at Rs 5, 28,000 on October 1.
Facebook profiles of several supporters of Chaudhary carry messages seeking help for him, claiming that he was being targeted.
The profile of one Thakur Ankur Tomar Meerut, who claims to be employed with the UP Police, elaborates how the accused opened fire in self defence and the media was unfairly highlighting the case.
Similar messages were posted on social media accounts of policemen across the state, with some even sharing Rakhi’s bank account number.
Tiwari was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday when he allegedly refused to stop his car Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood. Two constables were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the deceased’s colleague, who was travelling with him.
Besides running a campaign on social media to garner support for accused Prashant Chaudhary, policemen have started sending money to his wife Rakhi’s bank account to help the family fight his case.
Donations poured into Rakhi’s account after messages listing her details with the State Bank of India (SBI) started doing the rounds. Her account, which originally had a balance of Rs 333.2 and an interest of Rs 114, stood at Rs 5, 28,000 on October 1.
Facebook profiles of several supporters of Chaudhary carry messages seeking help for him, claiming that he was being targeted.
The profile of one Thakur Ankur Tomar Meerut, who claims to be employed with the UP Police, elaborates how the accused opened fire in self defence and the media was unfairly highlighting the case.
Similar messages were posted on social media accounts of policemen across the state, with some even sharing Rakhi’s bank account number.
Tiwari was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday when he allegedly refused to stop his car Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood. Two constables were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the deceased’s colleague, who was travelling with him.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
- Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...