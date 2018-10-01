Apple Executive’s Murder: UP Cops Seek Support for Accused on Social Media, Pool in Funds to Help Family

A day after Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by a cop on patrol duty, policemen have come out in support of the accused, claiming that he was being unfairly punished.Besides running a campaign on social media to garner support for accused Prashant Chaudhary, policemen have started sending money to his wife Rakhi’s bank account to help the family fight his case.Donations poured into Rakhi’s account after messages listing her details with the State Bank of India (SBI) started doing the rounds. Her account, which originally had a balance of Rs 333.2 and an interest of Rs 114, stood at Rs 5, 28,000 on October 1.Facebook profiles of several supporters of Chaudhary carry messages seeking help for him, claiming that he was being targeted.The profile of one Thakur Ankur Tomar Meerut, who claims to be employed with the UP Police, elaborates how the accused opened fire in self defence and the media was unfairly highlighting the case.Similar messages were posted on social media accounts of policemen across the state, with some even sharing Rakhi’s bank account number.Tiwari was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday when he allegedly refused to stop his car Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood. Two constables were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the deceased’s colleague, who was travelling with him.