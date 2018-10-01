Apple Manager Murder: Wife Says Cops Forced Witness to Sign Blank Paper, Law Minister Agrees

New Delhi: Kalpana Tiwari, wife of Apple store manager Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow on Friday night, filed a second FIR in the case on Sunday.In the FIR, Kalpana claims that police officials who reached the spot after the incident did not allow Tiwari’s colleague Sana Khan, who was with him at the time of the shooting, from receiving or making calls. According to a report in The Indian Express, Kalpana has also accused the cops of forcing Khan to sign on a blank paper.The FIR states that constable Prashant Chaudhary, who is accused of shooting Tiwari, and Sandeep Kumar, who was with Chaudhary, came in front of the car that Sana was travelling in at around 1.30am with a colleague. It says Chaudhary then “put his pistol against the windshield and fired with intention to kill.”Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brijesh Pathak also accused the police of hushing up the killing. “The lone eyewitness was kept in police custody for nearly 17 hours and her signature was taken on a plain piece of paper. The FIR was not registered the way it should had been. There is no consistency between the statement of Sana (who was accompanying the victim) and the FIR. And efforts were made to hush up the case,” Pathak told PTI.