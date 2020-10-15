Apple Rolls Out iOS 14.2 Beta 3 for Developers & Public Beta Users

Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.2 Beta 3 update for beta developers and public beta users. The OTA update is coming out in a staged manner, and users on the beta programme can find it in the Install Updates section within the Settings app. According to 9to5Mac, the software update does not carry any substantial features except for a redesigned AirPlay 2 controls and a brand new Shazam toggle in the Control Center. The same features were also spotted in the iOS 14.2 Beta 1 that was rolled out last month.

One of the biggest updates that came with the iOS 14.2 was in the Beta 2 version where Apple had added over 100 emojis with different skin tones, new gender-inclusive options, and more. Some of the latest emojis in the iOS beta update included bubble tea, the pride flag, a seal, a feather, an olive, a toothbrush, and more. The new emojis were added from Emoji Version 13.0 which was published by the Unicode Consortium earlier this year and are already present with the Android 11 update. Similarly, the control centre can now add the Shazam toggle button that will allow users to search for music on the go. You can then add the Shazam toggle and rearrange it as you see fit, the report notes.

Currently, Apple has rolled out iOS 14.0.1 update that brings minor bug fixes. Recently, the company introduced the new iPhone models namely, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple Rolls Out iOS 14.2 Beta 3 to Developers & Public Beta Users