Application Deadline for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Ends Tomorrow; Check Steps to Apply Here

The last date for applying to the Single Girl Child Scholarship given by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is tomorrow on December 10. This scholarship is for all the girl students who are the single child of their parents and who have successfully finished class 10 examinations in 2020 from CBSE affiliated schools.

If you are a single girl child who has completed class 10 exams from CBSE in 2020 and would like to apply for the scholarship, here are the steps that you need to follow:

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: In the recent announcement, you will find a notification titled ‘Notification - Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2020 Reg - 13/11/2020. Click on the option next to it that says ‘Click here to apply’

Step 3: Once you click on the link, a new page will open

Step 4: Select if you are submitting a ‘fresh’ application or if it is a ‘renewal.’ Renewal option is for those students who first applied for the scholarship in 2019. Click on the required option

Step 5: Fill the application form, upload documents and submit

Step 6: Once the application is done, take a print of the same for future reference

The last date for online application is December 10, while the hard copies of these applications need to be submitted on or before December 28, 2020 as per the notification.

The eligibility criteria includes scoring a minimum of 60 percent marks in the class 10th CBSE examination and being further enrolled in a CBSE school for classes 11 and 12. The tuition fees of the school should not be more than Rs 1,500 in the academic year of applying for the scholarship.

The scholarship is only for those single girl children who are Indian nationals.

In a statement about the scholarship, CBSE said that this scheme is to recognise the efforts of parents in promoting education among girls. It adds that the scholarship is given to provide encouragement to meritorious students.