Application Process For OSSSC to End Today, Check Details @ osssc.gov.in

Recruitment for the 1746 posts of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will conclude on Tuesday.Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications on the official website The OSSSC opened up 1,746 posts of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant last year for recruitment. The candidates are required to have a graduation-level degree.Candidates can follow these steps to apply:-1) Go to the official website 2) Click on New User to register an account if you are a first-timer3) Complete and submit the application form4) Candidates, barring those within SC/ST categories, must send in the Rs 100 examination fee by February 3.