Application Process For OSSSC to End Today, Check Details @ osssc.gov.in

The OSSSC opened up 1,746 posts of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant last year for recruitment. The candidates are required to have a graduation-level degree.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Application Process For OSSSC to End Today, Check Details @ osssc.gov.in
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Recruitment for the 1746 posts of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will conclude on Tuesday.

Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications on the official website.

The OSSSC opened up 1,746 posts of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant last year for recruitment. The candidates are required to have a graduation-level degree.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:-

1) Go to the official website
2) Click on New User to register an account if you are a first-timer
3) Complete and submit the application form
4) Candidates, barring those within SC/ST categories, must send in the Rs 100 examination fee by February 3.




