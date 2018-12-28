Applications of 931 Institutes For Minority Status Still Pending, Says Centre

The Centre on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that applications by 931 educational institutions for minority status are pending.Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh said that as of December 15, 931 applications for minority status certificate are pending. These institutions does not meet the statutory requirement under section 10 of the National Commission for Minorities Educational institutions Act 2004.He was replying to a question raised by CPI(M) leader Jharna Das Baidya to Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar.Baidya asked the number of applications pending and the details of financial allocations made for such institutions.In a reply to the Left leader, the Satyapal said the commission does not maintain data regarding state-wise pending applications.However, the commission maintains year-wise data of pending applications. In 2018, 1017 institutions were registered for minority status. Of these, 86 were granted minority status certificate and 931 cases are still pending.In 2015, 2,052 cases were registered for the grant of minority status certificate. 1,116 were granted minority status certificate and 936 were pending. The number of applications fell in 2016 (1349), 2017 (1220) and 2018.Any person, who desires to establish a Minority Educational Institution may apply to the competent authority for the grant of no objection certificate, under section 10 of the National Commission for Minorities Educational institutions Act 2004.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.