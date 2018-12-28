English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Applications of 931 Institutes For Minority Status Still Pending, Says Centre
In 2018, 1017 institutions were registered for minority status. Of these, 86 were granted minority status certificate and 931 cases are still pending.
File image of Satyapal Singh.
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that applications by 931 educational institutions for minority status are pending.
Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh said that as of December 15, 931 applications for minority status certificate are pending. These institutions does not meet the statutory requirement under section 10 of the National Commission for Minorities Educational institutions Act 2004.
He was replying to a question raised by CPI(M) leader Jharna Das Baidya to Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar.
Baidya asked the number of applications pending and the details of financial allocations made for such institutions.
In a reply to the Left leader, the Satyapal said the commission does not maintain data regarding state-wise pending applications.
However, the commission maintains year-wise data of pending applications. In 2018, 1017 institutions were registered for minority status. Of these, 86 were granted minority status certificate and 931 cases are still pending.
In 2015, 2,052 cases were registered for the grant of minority status certificate. 1,116 were granted minority status certificate and 936 were pending. The number of applications fell in 2016 (1349), 2017 (1220) and 2018.
Any person, who desires to establish a Minority Educational Institution may apply to the competent authority for the grant of no objection certificate, under section 10 of the National Commission for Minorities Educational institutions Act 2004.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh said that as of December 15, 931 applications for minority status certificate are pending. These institutions does not meet the statutory requirement under section 10 of the National Commission for Minorities Educational institutions Act 2004.
He was replying to a question raised by CPI(M) leader Jharna Das Baidya to Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar.
Baidya asked the number of applications pending and the details of financial allocations made for such institutions.
In a reply to the Left leader, the Satyapal said the commission does not maintain data regarding state-wise pending applications.
However, the commission maintains year-wise data of pending applications. In 2018, 1017 institutions were registered for minority status. Of these, 86 were granted minority status certificate and 931 cases are still pending.
In 2015, 2,052 cases were registered for the grant of minority status certificate. 1,116 were granted minority status certificate and 936 were pending. The number of applications fell in 2016 (1349), 2017 (1220) and 2018.
Any person, who desires to establish a Minority Educational Institution may apply to the competent authority for the grant of no objection certificate, under section 10 of the National Commission for Minorities Educational institutions Act 2004.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results