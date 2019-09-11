Apply for TOEFL to Move Abroad? Keep These Changes in Mind

If you are someone who has plans to move abroad, either for higher studies or for settling in foreign land, you might know the importance of TOEFL. Named as the Test of English as a Foreign Language, TOEFL is an English proficiency examination, which is developed and administered by the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS). The exam conducting authority has set up various testing agencies throughout the world, responsible for holding the tests.

While the TOEFL exams comprise of four sections: reading, listening, structure and writing. One can choose the date and time for taking TOEFL exam, before the payment of the fees. However, beginning August 1, 2019, ETS has introduced a number of changes to TOEFL examination, making it easier for the examinees.

Given the difficulty, TOEFL has rejected a significant number of candidates each year. However, the changes are in favor of the exam takers. If you are also planning to apply for TOEFL, keep these changes in mind:

ETS has made major changes in the TOEFL exam format and marking. The reading section will have less number of questions per passage. For the listening section, the lectures will be less than what it was earlier and the speaking section will be fewer tasks. However, the writing section remains unchanged.

1. ETS has shortened the length of the TOEFL test, which means that test takers will now have more time to complete questions. While the test duration of TOEFL will be reduced by 30 minutes to just 3 hours or 180 minutes, the time duration per question will increase.

2. ETS has also introduced changes in the TOEFL exam registration, to give more functionality along with a streamlined registration experience. Now, any aspirant can go through the website and check out the details without making an account.

3. The final change has been made in the TOEFL iBT scorecard. With the help of this feature, test takers will be able to put out their best exam performance in front of colleges and universities. For example, if you take the test four times, the highest scores from each section out of the four attempts will be noted. However, it is to keep in mind that TOEFL is valid only for two years.

