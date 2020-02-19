Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Appointed to Oversee Ayodhya Temple's Construction, Ram Mandir Trust to Hold First Meeting Today

The Trust has been constituted by the Narendra Modi government. The trust meeting is likely to finalize the date to start construction of the Ram Temple.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Appointed to Oversee Ayodhya Temple's Construction, Ram Mandir Trust to Hold First Meeting Today
Representative image

New Delhi: The first meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust to oversee construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya will be held here on Wednesday at the Delhi residence of K Parasaran, the head of the Trust.

The Trust has been constituted by the Narendra Modi government. The trust meeting is likely to finalize the date to start construction of the Ram Temple.

Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

Senior lawyer Parasaran has been named the head of the Trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj from Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

