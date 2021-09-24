Appointment of Mahant Giri's Successor Stalled After Niranjani Akhara Calls Suicide Note a Conspiracy

With the death of Mahant Giri still shrouded in mystery, the head of the Niranjani Akhara and other saints on Thursday said the appointment of his successor as the mahant of Baghambari Gaddi Math and Bade Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

It added that if the suicide note obtained is fake, the Math members will collectively name his successor.

Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Kailashanand Giri while terming the suicide note as a conspiracy, told The Indian Express on Thursday that the state government has already recommended a CBI probe and they hope the Centre will agree to the same.

“The post of Baghambari Gaddi Mahant was a very personal one and Narendra Giriji mentioned Balbeer Giri as his successor in the purported suicide note. He also mentioned that there is also a registered will that he made, but we have not seen it yet. If the letter is found to be genuine then, it’s all well and good. If it isn’t, we all will sit together and appoint an able successor,“ Acharya Kailashanand Giri said.

Deliberating on the issue of the authenticity of the suicide note, Kailashanand added that Mahant had told him that he was illiterate hence for an illiterate person to pen down 8 pages of a suicide note seems a bit impossible. Though it is now being said that the mahant had cleared his class 10 exams, the Akhara is still unsure about the truth the note beholds.

He however added that there will be no issues around the appointment of Balbeer Giri as the successor if the ‘suicide note’ is determined to be genuine.

On Wednesday, the state recommended a CBI probe into Narendra Giri’s death. The announcement came on a day, police arrested three people on the charge of abetment to suicide.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organization of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday. On Wednesday, the seer"s two disciples, Anand Giri and Aadhya Prasad Tiwari, were produced in a local court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. Earlier, a purported suicide note was found, in which the seer wrote that Anand Giri was trying to blackmail him using a morphed picture of a woman. The seer purportedly wrote that he would rather die with dignity than face this false accusation.

