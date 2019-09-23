Appointments, Transfers Pivotal to Justice System; Interference Doesn't Augur Well: SC
The apex court made the observations after it decided to keep the plea of the Gujarat High Court Advocate Association pending, which was filed in connection to the Collegium's decision to transfer of Bombay High Court judge Justice Akil Kureshi.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the appointment and transfer of judges are pivotal to the administration of justice and any interference does not augur well for the institution.
The apex court made the observations after it decided to keep the plea of the Gujarat High Court Advocate Association pending in which it had sought a direction to the Centre to implement the recommendations of the Supreme Court's Collegium with regard to transfer of Bombay High Court judge Justice Akil Kureshi.
The Supreme Court's Collegium-headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had earlier recommended to the Centre to appoint justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Later, it recommended Justice Kureshi to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.
"Appointments and transfers go to the root of the administration of justice and where judicial review is severely restricted. Interference in system of administration of justice does not augur well for the institution," it said while keeping the plea of bar body pending.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- Scientists Just Created Picture of What Our Ancient Ancestor Looked Like Using DNA
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes