Apprehensions About Grid Instability during Sunday Blackout are Misplaced, Says Govt

New Delhi: The government on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to citizens to switch off lights between 9pm to 9.09pm on April 5 is a voluntary one and will not lead to any damage in the power grid.

Modi on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

There have been concerns that the blackout may impact the electricity grid due sudden drop in peak power demand, which was already down 25% at 125.81 GW on April 2 compared to a year ago.

"Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in grid and voltage fluctuation, which may harm electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced," the Union Ministry of Power said in a statement.

"There is no call to switch off street lights or appliances in homes. Only lights should be switched off," it added. "The lights in hospitals and other essential services will remain on. Local bodies have been advised to keep street lights on for public safety."

A power ministry spokesperson on Friday had said there would be no such impact on grid stability as everything has been taken care of, even as a senior official of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) urged citizens to keep all fans switched on to main grid stability.

