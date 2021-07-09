Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath met newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, on Friday, and apprised him of the “feeling of insecurity" among people from the SC and ST communities in the state allegedly due to the record number of incidents taking place against them under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan dispensation.

Nath said he told the governor that every section of society, ranging from traders to farmers and the youth, were facing problems as the state’s economy was in ruins and unemployment was rising.

“The governor has done a lot of work for the tribals and has experience of social service. I requested him to ensure the state’s SC and ST communities remain secure," Nath told reporters after meeting Patel at Raj Bhawan here.

When queried about whether he had raised the Nemawar incident, in which five members of a tribal family were killed and buried in a field, with the governor, Nath said there were several such cases that have taken place. Nath also said he was in hospital for 11 days recuperating from pneumonia, and he now planned to tour the state.

On a query about his former colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia being sworn in as Union minister on Wednesday, Nath just said “it was a matter between Scindia and the BJP". On petrol prices touching as high as Rs 110 per litre, Nath said that there was no limit to inflation under the Narendra Modi regime and the tall promises that the latter had made during the general poll campaign in 2014 about digital India etc. were nowhere to be seen.

He exuded confidence that the Congress would return to power in MP in 2023 as people would “side with the truth".

