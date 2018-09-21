English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Approve MoU on Funding or Lose Out on Grants: HRD to Delhi University
The MoU to be signed by DU, HRD Ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) pertains to the release of funds by the government to varsities, wherein universities have to state their ways of fund generation, such as fee hike, and the loan they wish to take from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA).
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry has written to Delhi University to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding release of funds or lose out on the grants.
"The university has called a meeting of the Executive Council (EC) on September 27 and the draft will be placed before the members. The MoU states that varsities will spell out performance parameters, output targets in terms of details of the programme of work and an action plan for the implementation and monitoring of the agreement and others," a university official said Friday on the condition of the anonymity.
With the varsity missing the June deadline, it has written to the Ministry stating that the same will be approved in the EC meeting.
