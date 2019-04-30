English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
APPSC Admit Card 2019 Available at psc.ap.gov.in; Click Here to Download
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission admit card 2019 was released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its official website at psc.ap.gov.in.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
APPSC Admit Card 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC admit card 2019 for group 2 services on Monday. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission admit card 2019 or hall ticket was released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its official website psc.ap.gov.in.
Students who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission examination can download their APPSC Admit Card 2019 from the official website.
Follow these steps for downloading your APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket or APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2019
Step1- Visit the APPSC’s official website psc.ap.gov.in
Step2- Click on the “APPSC Admit Card for Group 2” link
Step 3- You will be directed on the window, here you have to enter your User ID and Password details for downloading the APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2019 , then click on submit button
Step 4- Your APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket or Admit Card will be shown on the screen. Download the PDF and also take a printout of APPSC Admit Card for Group 2 Services.
The screening test for group 2 APPSC service exam will be conducted on May 5 at 13 exam centres-Srikakulam, East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Kurnool.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
