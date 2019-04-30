Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

APPSC Admit Card 2019 Available at psc.ap.gov.in; Click Here to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission admit card 2019 was released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
APPSC Admit Card 2019 Available at psc.ap.gov.in; Click Here to Download
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...
APPSC Admit Card 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC admit card 2019 for group 2 services on Monday. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission admit card 2019 or hall ticket was released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Students who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission examination can download their APPSC Admit Card 2019 from the official website.

Follow these steps for downloading your APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket or APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2019

Step1- Visit the APPSC’s official website psc.ap.gov.in

Step2- Click on the “APPSC Admit Card for Group 2” link

Step 3- You will be directed on the window, here you have to enter your User ID and Password details for downloading the APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2019 , then click on submit button

Step 4- Your APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket or Admit Card will be shown on the screen. Download the PDF and also take a printout of APPSC Admit Card for Group 2 Services.

The screening test for group 2 APPSC service exam will be conducted on May 5 at 13 exam centres-Srikakulam, East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Kurnool.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram