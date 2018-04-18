APPSC Admit Card for Assistant Professor Exam Paper II Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Download Now

APPSC Admit Card for Assistant Professor's Examination Paper II has been released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) - psc.ap.gov.in.APPSC is scheduled to organize Paper 2 for 7 exams viz Labour Welfare & Human Resource Management, Yoga, Geophysics, Meteorology, Ocean Sciences, Geo-Engineering and Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering.The examinations will be held at the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada centres on 26th and 27th April 2018. Candidates who are gearing up for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.psc.ap.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on 'Click Here' given under ‘Hall tickets for the Assistant Professor's examination Paper II - 7 Papers- to be held on 26-04-2018 and 27-04-2018 (Published on 18/04/2018)'Step 3 – Enter your User Name or Mobile Number, Password, Captcha code and click on LoginStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://sche.ap.gov.in/ASSTPROF/Masters/LOGIN.aspxCandidates must carry the Admit Card along with a valid photo Id proof like Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License, Govt. Employee ID, etc for verification process with its printed copy. Candidates availing scribe facility must submit disability certificate and original ID of the scribe.'Candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic devices and gadgets such as Mobiles, iPod, Calculators. Handbags, writing pads, Pens, are also not allowed.' read a note on official website along with ‘Rough sheets and Pens shall be provided by the Invigilator to each candidate so that they need not carry any articles with them.' Candidates must steer clear of carrying any prohibited items on the exam day to avoid issues.