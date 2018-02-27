English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
APPSC Group 1 Mark List for Main Exam & Interview Released at sc.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Mark List for Main Exam and Interview for Group 1 Services. The examination was held in the year 2016 in which 2691 candidates had participated.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission's office building. (Image: https://www.psc.ap.gov.in/)
APPSC Group 1 Services Main Examination and Interview Mark Lists have been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its official website - sc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC had organized the Group 1 Services Main examination in the year 2016 in which 2691 candidates had participated. The result for the same was declared in December 2017, and 294 candidates were shortlisted for Interview round, which were organized in the months of January and February 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download their Marks Lists by following the instructions given below:
How to check APPSC Group 1 Mark List for Main Exam & Interview?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.psc.ap.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads
Result Notification No.15/2011 & 18/2011 Group - I Services (Published on 26/02/2018) - Click Here
Step 3 – Click on the mark list you wish to check viz:
1. Marks of all Appeared Candidates in the Main Examination
2. Marks of Interviewed Candidates
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
APPSC has released the section wise marks of the candidates comprising of General English, General Essay, History & Indian Constitution, Indian Economy & AP Economy, Science & Technology, Data Appreciation & Interpretation, along with Total Marks out of 708.
The interview mark list comprises of the marks scored in the Main Examination (708 Marks) as well as the Interview (75 Marks). A list of candidates disqualified in Main Examination has also been released citing the reason of disqualification by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.
