APPSC Group 2 Screening Test 2019 Key Available at psc.ap.gov.in; How to Check

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted APPSC Group 2 Screening Test on May 5 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM at 727 centres in the state. Nearly, 2,95,036 candidates had applied to appear in it. Now, those who will clear the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Group 2 screening test will have to appear in the Main Exam scheduled to be held on August 29 and 30.After the APPSC Group 2 Screening Test, several coaching centres have released answer key of APPSC Group 2 2019. As per the answer key of APPSC Group 2 2019, candidates will get 1 mark for correct answer, but deduct 1/3 mark for an incorrect answer. Candidates can also submit objections against the official answer key that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission releases at psc.ap.gov.in a few days after exam at psc.ap.gov.in The question papers had 150 questions. Section A comprises of General Studies and Mental Ability with 50 questions. Then Section B was on Social and Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh and Indian Constitution with 50 questions. And Section C was on Planning and Economy.How to get official APPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2019 from psc.ap.gov.in Step 1: Visit ap.gov.in the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.Step 2: Check for APPSC Group II Answer Key 2019 linkStep 3: Click on the title like Keys to Papers.Step 4: Look for ‘format for submission of objections’Step 5: You will see notification for display of APPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2019Step 6: Below the notification you will by all means see links of answer keys for each paper of code A, B, C, D.Step 7: Click on the paper wise links in order to open or download PDF files of APPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2019.