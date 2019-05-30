English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apra Ekadashi: The Significance and Methodology of Celebrating Achala Ekadashi
Achala Ekadashi began on May 29 at 3:21 pm and will continue till 4:38 pm on May 30. The concluding celebration will be observed between 5:45 am and 8:25 am.
Mumbai: School children participate in Ekadashi (Image: PTI)
Ekadashi, or the eleventh day of waxing and waning moon every month, holds a great significance for Hindus.
In the Jayesth month of the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat, the eleventh day of the waning moon is celebrated is Apara Ekadashi or Achala Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day to have good fortune, a successful career and a happy personal life. One can observe fast or simply worship Lord Vishnu to get rid of unknown and unintended sins.
Apra Ekadashi: Auspicious Date and Time
Apra Ekadashi began on May 29 at 3:21 pm and will continue till 4:38 pm on May 30. The concluding Apra Ekadashi will be observed between 5:45 am and 8:25 am.
Apra Ekadashi: How to worship
• Get up early in the morning, take and bath and prepare yourself for the fast,
• Worship Lord Vishnu will incense, diyas, sesame seeds, flowers and fruits, etc and read apara ekadashi vrat katha,
• When observing the fast of Apra Ekadashi, one should not drink water,
• However, if that is not possible, one can have food and water once a day, making it nirjala ekadashi,
• On the concluding day of Apra Ekadashi, one should again worship Lord Vishnu in the same manner,
• After ending your fast, you can offer food to a Brahmin and offer him/her some money (dakshina),
• After this, one can break the fast and eat food.
Apra Ekadashi: Significance
Lord Vishnu is also known as Trivikram, Vithhal or Balaji. Apra means abundance; therefore, observing pooja on this day gives you money, happiness, success and prosperity in abundance.
