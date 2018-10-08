GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
APRCET Result 2018 Out at sche.ap.gov.in, Check Now

Andhra Pradesh State HRD Minister, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced the results of Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2018 in Vishakhapatnam on Monday.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 8, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
PRCET Result 2018 has been declared on the official website of State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh – sche.ap.gov.in.

APSCHE had organized AP RCET 2018 for the first time in the state of Andhra Pradesh for candidates seeking admissions in PhD and MPhil programmes in the 14 State Universities.

“We have gone ahead with the APRCET to conduct the research admissions in the best transparent manner. Due to the less pass percentage, the qualifying marks are reduced by 5 percent for all categories of students, i.e., now 45% qualifying marks for the open category and 40% for the reserved categories. There are more than 2,000 PhD and MPhils seats are available in all these varsities through this test,” stated Mr. Rao.

APSCHE had organized the AP RCET 2018 Examination from August 28, 2018, earlier this year.

Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result by following the instructions below.

How to check AP RCET 2018 Result:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sche.ap.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘AP RCET – 18’ tab
Step 3 – Click on View Results
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and RCET Hall Ticket Number and click on View Result
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://sche.ap.gov.in/RCET/
