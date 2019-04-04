English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'April Fool Banaya': Delhi Police Poses as Criminals to Trap Thief Who Uprooted ATMs
The accused, Aslam, hoodwinked the police on several occasions in the past by uprooting and robbing ATMs in different areas and when arrested, he would pose as a first-time offender to get an easy bail.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Tired of being taken for a ride by a 40-year-old ATM thief, the Delhi police ditched their official Khaki uniform and clad themselves in Lungi-Kurta to bamboozle the repeat offender under Operation ‘April Fool’.
The accused, Aslam, hoodwinked the police on several occasions in the past by uprooting and robbing ATMs in different areas and when arrested, he would pose as a first-time offender to get an easy bail.
On Monday, a team of Dwarka police clad in traditional Lungi-Kurta stationed themselves at an ATM Uttam Nagar area. When Aslam came to recce the ATM he mistook the police officials in civil attire as other criminals and began bragging about his various successful criminal involvements and treachery, said a senior police officer.
“We struck up a conversation to gain his confidence and then befooled him with our April Fool operation,” DCP Dwarka Anto Alphonse.
“Our team received an information about Aslam that he would come near Uttam Nagar to recce an ATM between 8.30 and 9.30pm. A trap was laid with our teams in lungi-kurta. He tried to speak to our team thinking them to be some other ATM thieves. He even disclosed his name and address to the team. But he was taken by surprise when a head constable from our team shouted ‘April Fool’. He also tried to run away but was caught and later interrogated,” said the DCP.
During the investigation, the police found out that he was actively carrying out ATM thefts by devising a plan with his associates to steal or uproot the money. He also said that he is native of Nuh, Mewat but was currently residing in Loni, Ghaziabad, said the police.
“Aslam would come up with a new every time he was arrested and claimed to be a first time offender to bail himself out easily. He was also declared a proclaimed offender and absconder by the court,” the police added. Aslam has confessed to have committed several crimes and admitted the cases registered against him.
The Operation April fool was carried out after several reports of ATM theft in the area. During the drive, raids were conducted in various parts of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. A list of criminals, previously involved in similar modus-operandi was compiled and verified by police.
In 2012, Aslam along with his associates tried to steal an ATM in Delhi’s Maurya Enclave but the guard fired upon them killing one of his associates. Aslam was arrested and charged also, but he stopped appearing for the hearings in the court in 2017 and was declared an absconder.
The accused, Aslam, hoodwinked the police on several occasions in the past by uprooting and robbing ATMs in different areas and when arrested, he would pose as a first-time offender to get an easy bail.
On Monday, a team of Dwarka police clad in traditional Lungi-Kurta stationed themselves at an ATM Uttam Nagar area. When Aslam came to recce the ATM he mistook the police officials in civil attire as other criminals and began bragging about his various successful criminal involvements and treachery, said a senior police officer.
“We struck up a conversation to gain his confidence and then befooled him with our April Fool operation,” DCP Dwarka Anto Alphonse.
“Our team received an information about Aslam that he would come near Uttam Nagar to recce an ATM between 8.30 and 9.30pm. A trap was laid with our teams in lungi-kurta. He tried to speak to our team thinking them to be some other ATM thieves. He even disclosed his name and address to the team. But he was taken by surprise when a head constable from our team shouted ‘April Fool’. He also tried to run away but was caught and later interrogated,” said the DCP.
During the investigation, the police found out that he was actively carrying out ATM thefts by devising a plan with his associates to steal or uproot the money. He also said that he is native of Nuh, Mewat but was currently residing in Loni, Ghaziabad, said the police.
“Aslam would come up with a new every time he was arrested and claimed to be a first time offender to bail himself out easily. He was also declared a proclaimed offender and absconder by the court,” the police added. Aslam has confessed to have committed several crimes and admitted the cases registered against him.
The Operation April fool was carried out after several reports of ATM theft in the area. During the drive, raids were conducted in various parts of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. A list of criminals, previously involved in similar modus-operandi was compiled and verified by police.
In 2012, Aslam along with his associates tried to steal an ATM in Delhi’s Maurya Enclave but the guard fired upon them killing one of his associates. Aslam was arrested and charged also, but he stopped appearing for the hearings in the court in 2017 and was declared an absconder.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan, Who Was to Play Varun Dhawan's Role, Reacted to Trailer
- IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch
- England Have Outstanding Chance to Win World Cup at Home: Cook
- Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg 3 Song Surfaces
- Joe Russo’s Bollywood Cast of Avengers: Salman Khan as Hulk, Rajinikanth as Iron Man
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results