April Fools’ Day 2020 Wishes, Funny Texts, Jokes and WhatsApp Status to Share With Friends

New Delhi: The entire world celebrates the April Fools' Day on April 1, which marks an annual custom of sharing jokes and hoaxes among friends and family. You pull pranks on people around you on this day.

While the day is not a public holiday in any city or country, the only exception is Odessa, Ukraine, who marks an official city holiday on April 1.

If you are planning to share jokes and pranks with your friends and family on April Fools’ Day 2020, here’s what you can share:

1. My buddy thinks he/she’s the smartest and feels only an onion can make him cry. So, I just threw a stone at his face and made him realize he was wrong. April Fools’ Day 2020

2. You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring and an understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day!

3. Today is the day when the world celebrates the existence of people like you, their personality and views. You are just so lucky!

4. Hey, friend! People like you make me realize I am still way more intelligent than many. Thanks!

5. Wishing to pay your taxes today, because it is legal to cheat on Fools’ day!

6. Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you as soon as possible. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo…

7. A – You are Attractive

B – You are the Best

C – You are Cute

D – You are Dear to Me

E – You are Excellent

F – You are Funny

G – You are Good-Looking

H – hehe

I – I’m

J – JOKING

8. Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day!

9. Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fool’s Day!

10. What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

