English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
April-July Fiscal Deficit Improves Over Last Year With 86.5 Per Cent
The total receipts of the government during April-July 2018 were Rs 3.49 lakh crore or 19.2 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE). In the similar period of 2017-18, the collection was 19 per cent of BE.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government's finances have shown improvement in July with fiscal deficit at 86.5 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE), mainly on account of higher revenue collection, according to official data.
The deficit was at 92.4 per cent of BE at July-end of the last financial year.
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the total expenditure and receipts was Rs 5.4 lakh crore in the first four months of 2018-19 financial year. The government has budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of
GDP in 2018-19 from 3.53 per cent in the previous year. The fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 is Rs 6.24 lakh crore.
As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the tax collection (net) in the end of July was Rs 2.92 lakh crore or 19.8 per cent of BE.
The total receipts of the government during April-July 2018 were Rs 3.49 lakh crore or 19.2 per cent of BE. In the similar period of 2017-18, the collection was 19 per cent of BE.
The CGA data showed that total expenditure during April-July 2018 was Rs 8.89 lakh crore or 36.4 per cent of BE. The expenditure was higher as a percentage of BE in the year-ago period. The capital expenditure was Rs 1.11 lakh crore or 37.1 per cent of BE, CGA said.
The deficit was at 92.4 per cent of BE at July-end of the last financial year.
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the total expenditure and receipts was Rs 5.4 lakh crore in the first four months of 2018-19 financial year. The government has budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of
GDP in 2018-19 from 3.53 per cent in the previous year. The fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 is Rs 6.24 lakh crore.
As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the tax collection (net) in the end of July was Rs 2.92 lakh crore or 19.8 per cent of BE.
The total receipts of the government during April-July 2018 were Rs 3.49 lakh crore or 19.2 per cent of BE. In the similar period of 2017-18, the collection was 19 per cent of BE.
The CGA data showed that total expenditure during April-July 2018 was Rs 8.89 lakh crore or 36.4 per cent of BE. The expenditure was higher as a percentage of BE in the year-ago period. The capital expenditure was Rs 1.11 lakh crore or 37.1 per cent of BE, CGA said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Liquor Gets the Better of Everyone in this Film
- Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- Yao Ming in Wings as China's NBA Stars Seeking Asian Games Gold
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...