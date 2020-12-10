Aprilia RS660, Tuono 660 to be Launched in Mid-2021 in India, Will Arrive as CBU Model

After its launch in international market in October this year, Aprilia has now announced that it will be introducing the motorcycle in India in the mid of 2021. Both the RS660 and the Tuono 660 will reach our shores via the CBU route.

On the outside, the RS 660 gets a unique identity with sharp twin headlamps and DRL that comes with integrated turn indicators. The side fairing looks comes with dominance cuts and creases.

In terms of powertrain, both the motorcycles will come with a new Euro5-compliant 659-cc, parallel-twin engine that is a derivative of the RSV4’s V4 engine. The twin-cylinder has a 270-degree firing order and produces 100hp at 10,500rpm and 67Nm at 8,500rpm. While the heart would be the same, expect Tuono to output lesser power and torque.

In terms of electronics, the pair will come with comprehensive electronic rider aids. Called the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC), the six-axis IMU based system includes three level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and engine brake control. It also gets an up/down quickshifter and cruise control. The motorcycle has five ride modes - Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. These modes can be accessed via the TFT dashboard.

Also Watch:

The motorcycle will be suspended with the help of a 41mm Kayaba USD fork, adjustable for preload and rebound damping. At the rear, there will be a monoshock that is also adjustable for rebound and preload. Braking duties are carried out by twin 320 discs at the front with four-piston Brembo radial calipers and a 220mm disc at the back with two pistons Brembo.