APS Mathura Cantt. Recruitment 2018: Submit Applications by 31st March 2018

APS Mathura Cantt. Recruitment 2018 application process is going to conclude on the official website of Army Public School (APS), Mathura Cantt - apsmathuracantt.com/ APS Mathura Cantt aims to recruit candidates for the posts of PGT, TGT, PRT, Dance, Music and Band, Counsellor, Supervisor Admin, IT Supervisor, Accountant, Nursing Assistant (Female), LDC, Librarian/ Assistant Librarian, Science Lab Attendant and Driver. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant job position on or before 31st March 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.apsmathuracantt.com Step 2 – Click on LSB VACANCY-2018Step 3 - Download Application form for Teaching or Non-Teaching PostsStep 4 - Fill your details and attach photocopies of all required documents viz Academic and ExperienceStep 5 - Send the application form, documents along with a DD of Rs 100 to Army Public School Mathura Cantt.All applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.PGT - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree and MPEd/ BEd with minimum of 50% marks.TGT - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and BEd with minimum of 50% marks.PRT - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and BEd with minimum of 50% marks.Dance, Music and Band - The applicant must possess the required certifications as per CBSE guidelines.Counsellor - The applicant must possess Master's Degree in Education with Psychology.Supervisor Admin - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from recognized University with minimum 45% marks along with the knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel.IT Supervisor - The applicant must possess advanced Diploma in Computing and Hardware.Accountant - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Commerce or must have 15 years of service as a clerk in the Defense Services.Nursing Assistant (Female) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (BSc) or Diploma in Pharmacy.LDC - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree or having 10 years of experience as a clerk.Librarian/ Assistant Librarian - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (BSc) in Lib with computer Literate.Science Lab Attendant - The applicant must passed 12th with Science and computer Literate.Driver - The applicant must passed 10th with valid driving License.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 40 years to 57 years of age.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.