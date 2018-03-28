APS Mathura Cantt. Recruitment 2018: Submit Applications by March 31

APS Mathura Cantt. Recruitment 2018 application process is going to conclude on the official website of Army Public School (APS), Mathura Cantt - apsmathuracantt.com/.APS Mathura Cantt. aims to recruit candidates for the posts of PGT, TGT, PRT, Dance, Music and Band, Counsellor, Supervisor Admin, IT Supervisor, Accountant, Nursing Assistant (Female), LDC, Librarian/ Assistant Librarian, Science Lab Attendant and Driver.Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant job position on or before 31st March 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.apsmathuracantt.comStep 2: Click on LSB VACANCY-2018Step 3: Download Application form for Teaching or Non-Teaching PostsStep 4: Fill your details and attach photocopies of all required documents viz Academic and ExperienceStep 5: Send the application form, documents along with a DD of Rs 100 to Army Public School Mathura Cantt.All applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.PGT: The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree and MP.ED/ B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.TGT: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.PRT: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.Dance, Music and Band: The applicant must possess the required certifications as per CBSE guidelines.Counsellor: The applicant must possess Master's Degree in Education with Psychology.Supervisor Admin: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from recognized University with minimum 45% marks along with the knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel.IT Supervisor: The applicant must possess advanced Diploma in Computing and Hardware.Accountant: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Commerce or must have 15 years of service as a clerk in the Defense Services.Nursing Assistant (Female): The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (B.S.C) or Diploma in Pharmacy.LDC: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree or having 10 years of experience as a clerk.Librarian/ Assistant Librarian: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (B.S.C) in Lib with computer Literate.Science Lab Attendant: The applicant must passed 12th with Science and computer Literate..Driver: The applicant must passed 10th with valid driving License.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:http://www.apsmathuracantt.com/lsb-vecancy-2018.htmlThe applicant must fall in the age bracket of 40 years to 57 years of age.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.