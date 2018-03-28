English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
APS Mathura Cantt. Recruitment 2018: Submit Applications by March 31
APS Mathura Cantt. aims to recruit candidates for the posts of PGT, TGT, PRT, Dance ,Music and Band, Counsellor, Supervisor Admin, IT Supervisor, Accountant, Nursing Assistant (Female), LDC, Librarian/ Assistant Librarian, Science Lab Attendant and Driver.
Army Public School (APS), Mathura Cantt.
APS Mathura Cantt. Recruitment 2018 application process is going to conclude on the official website of Army Public School (APS), Mathura Cantt - apsmathuracantt.com/.
APS Mathura Cantt. aims to recruit candidates for the posts of PGT, TGT, PRT, Dance, Music and Band, Counsellor, Supervisor Admin, IT Supervisor, Accountant, Nursing Assistant (Female), LDC, Librarian/ Assistant Librarian, Science Lab Attendant and Driver.
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant job position on or before 31st March 2018.
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.apsmathuracantt.com
Step 2: Click on LSB VACANCY-2018
Step 3: Download Application form for Teaching or Non-Teaching Posts
Step 4: Fill your details and attach photocopies of all required documents viz Academic and Experience
Step 5: Send the application form, documents along with a DD of Rs 100 to Army Public School Mathura Cantt.
Application Fee:
All applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.
Eligibility Criteria:
PGT: The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree and MP.ED/ B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.
TGT: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.
PRT: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree and B.E.D with minimum of 50% marks.
Dance, Music and Band: The applicant must possess the required certifications as per CBSE guidelines.
Counsellor: The applicant must possess Master's Degree in Education with Psychology.
Supervisor Admin: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from recognized University with minimum 45% marks along with the knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel.
IT Supervisor: The applicant must possess advanced Diploma in Computing and Hardware.
Accountant: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Commerce or must have 15 years of service as a clerk in the Defense Services.
Nursing Assistant (Female): The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (B.S.C) or Diploma in Pharmacy.
LDC: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree or having 10 years of experience as a clerk.
Librarian/ Assistant Librarian: The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (B.S.C) in Lib with computer Literate.
Science Lab Attendant: The applicant must passed 12th with Science and computer Literate..
Driver: The applicant must passed 10th with valid driving License.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.apsmathuracantt.com/lsb-vecancy-2018.html
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 40 years to 57 years of age.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.
