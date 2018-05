APSC Recruitment 2018: 32 Posts, Apply before 4th June 2018

APSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 32 vacancies via Assam Local Fund Audit Service (Promotion) Examination has begun on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Assam - apsc.nic.in. APSC is inviting applications from Assistant Audit Officers that come under the purview of Director of Audit (Local Fund), Assam to apply for the exam. The last date to apply for the same is 4June 2018, next month. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before the due date by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://apsc.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ under ‘Notices’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Advertisement Number 08/2018: Assam Local Fund Audit Service (Promotion) ExaminationStep 4 – Download the prescribed format of Application form and take a print outStep 5 – Fill the application form and send the hard copy of the form along with other necessary documents and fee receipt at the below mentioned address:‘Deputy Secretary, Assam Public Service Commission Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22’Direct Link - http://apsc.nic.in/Advt_local_fund_audit_off_3_May_2018.pdf Unreserved Category Candidates – Rs.250SC /ST Category Candidates – Rs.150Assistant Audit Officers – 32STP – 3STH – 4Open Category – 25Assistant Audit Officers - Rs.22,000 – Rs. 87,000 and Grade Pay of Rs.11,500 per month.The candidates will be selected on the basis of Assam Local Fund Audit Service (Promotion) Examination.