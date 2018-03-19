English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
APSET 2018 Notification Released at apset.net.in, Registration Begins on March 26
As per the official notification, the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2018) is scheduled to be conducted on 1st July 2018 and the registration for the same will begin on 26th March 2018, next week.
APSET 2018 notification has been released by the Andhra University on its official website - apset.net.in.
As per the official notification, the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2018) is scheduled to be conducted on 1st July 2018 and the registration for the same will begin on 26th March 2018, next week.
Candidates looking forward to apply for APSET 2018 for promotion as well as recruitment as Lectures/Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges of the state of Andhra Pradesh, must keep a tab on the official website and apply online on or before 2nd May 2018 to avoid late fee.
APSET 2018 will be organized in 31 subjects and there will be two paper viz Paper-I and Paper-II only. 'The syllabus prescribed by UGC-CSIR and UGC-NET for paper-I and Paper-II without negative marks be adopted for APSET. The Paper II & III are merged to become Paper-II,' read the official notification.
While Paper-I will be bilingual for all candidates, Paper-II will be mainly set in English for most of the subjects, except for Commerce, Economics, Education, History, Political Science, Public administration, Sociology, and Social work (English and Telugu).
Important Dates:
Online Registration Begins on 26th March 2018
Online Registration Closes without Late Fee – 2nd May 2018
Online Registration Closes with Late Fee of Rs 1,000 – 10th May 2018
Online Registration Closes with Late Fee of Rs 2,000 – 21st May 2018
Online Registration Closes with Late Fee of Rs 5,000 – 6th June 2018
APSET 2018 Examination Date – 1st July 2018
Application Fee:
General Category – Rs 1000
BC – Rs 800
SC/ST/PH/VH – Rs 500
APSET 2018 will be conducted at the following regional centres:
1) Visakhapatnam
2) Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry)
3) Guntur
4) Nellore
5) Ananthapur
6) Thirupa
Interested candidates can refer to the official notification at the url mentioned below:
https://apset.net.in/notification_2018.pdf
