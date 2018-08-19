English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
APSET 2018 Results Declared at apset.net.in. Pass Percentage at 7.45
The Andhra Pradesh Educational Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao released the APSET 2018 Results on Saturday at the Andhra University Senate Hall. Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao said that total 7.4 Percent candidates have passed out. Total 42,663 candidates have registered in online and 33,320 written the exams.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test APSET 2018 Results have been declared with a pass percentage of 7.45. The APSET 2018 Results can be downloaded by candidates from the official website https://apset.net.in/
How to Download APSET 2018 Results:
Step 1: Visit the official website https://apset.net.in/
Step 2: Search for the “APSET Results” link and click on that link.
Step 3: One new tab will open and click on “Click Here to View Result” and “Click Here to View Cut-off Marks” Click on that links.
Step 4: Download the PDF format and open and search your number.
Direct link to download APSET 2018 Results: https://apset.net.in/ResPubAPSET.aspx
