1-min read

APSSB Recruitment 2020: AP Govt Announces Vacancy for 944 Constable Posts, Apply Online at apssb.in

The APSSB has announced 944 vacancies to fill in positions in various departments, including foresters, H/Constable(RT/T), H/Constable (driver) Constable(GD), Constable (IRBn), Constable(driver), Fireman, Forest guard and Mineral guard.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
APSSB Recruitment 2020: AP Govt Announces Vacancy for 944 Constable Posts, Apply Online at apssb.in
APSSB Recruitment 2020 | The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has released an official notification to announce the vacancies for the post of Constable. The APSSB has announced 944 vacancies to fill in positions in various departments, including foresters, H/Constable(RT/T), H/Constable (driver) Constable(GD), Constable (IRBn), Constable(driver), Fireman, Forest guard and Mineral guard. All the interested candidates can check the official notification on the official website.

APSSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Application Process Begins: January 28, 2020

Application Process Ends: February 28, 2020

APSSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Application Fees

For all the vacant positions, the application fee is Rs 100/- for APST candidates and Rs 150/- for General candidates. One can pay the APSSB 2020 Application Fee only through online mode, and it will not be refunded under any circumstances.

APSSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be citizen of India. To check educational qualification and age limit for various positions, one can read the complete notification.

APSSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

The selection process for various positions in APSSB included Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Trade Test, followed by written examination. The marking will be done with a weightage of 2 marks each for every correct question and a negative marking of 1/4 for incorrect answer.



