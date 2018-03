APTET 2017-18 Results Released at aptet.apcfss.in, Check Now

APTET 2017-18 Results have been declared by the Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh on its official website- aptet.apcfss.in Candidates who had appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) December 2017 exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now:: Visit the official website - https://aptet.apcfss.in/: Click on the 'Results' tab: Enter your Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth, click on Get Results: Download your Result/Scorecard and take a printout for further reference: https://results.apcfss.in/resultsaptet050218150320001730.aptetOC – 60% and aboveBC – 50% and aboveSC/ST/PH/ Ex-servicemen – 40% and aboveAs per the official website, "The validity of Certificates shall be for a period of 7 years from the date of TET concerned as per CTET. A person who has qualified in TET examination may appear again for improving his/her scores in subsequent years. The said certificates will be given in digital format.The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 was organized in the state from 21st February 2018 to 2nd March 2018 in two sessions on each day. A total of 4,10,828 had appeared in APTET 2017. 19,314 grievances were received against Initial keys released by CSEAP, out of which 2,604 Grievances (0.60%) were found Reasonable by a seven-member review committee.Candidates aspiring to be appointed as Teachers in the State Government, Mandal Parishad, ZillaParishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools of the state can now download their result by going to the above link directly. Candidates who clear the Paper – I, are eligible to teach Class 1 to 5, while candidates who clear Paper – II are eligible to teach Class 6 to 8.