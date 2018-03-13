APTET 2017 Final Answer Keys Notification Released at aptet.apcfss.in, Download Now

APTET 2017 Final Answer Keys notification has been released by the Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on its official website - aptet.apcfss.in.The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 was organized in the state from 21st February 2018 to 2nd March 2018 in two sessions.The provisional answer keys for the same were released in the first week of March and objections were invited from the candidates who had appeared for the examination from 4th March to 9th March 2018. A total of 4,10,828 had participated in APTET 2017 and 19,314 grievances were received against Initial keys.Now the Commissionerate has released a press note for APTET 2017 Final Answer Keys and has outlined the changes in Initial Answer Key, as per which, 2,604 Grievances (0.60%) were found Reasonable by a Seven-member review committee and the following changes are suggested:- To allot the additional marks if the questions and answers are not related,- To correct the mistakes in the 1st key.- If the question is allotted for 2 answers, which are corrected."Candidates can read the complete notification at the URL mentioned below:https://aptet.apcfss.in/Documents/TET-2017_PRESS%20RELEASE-12.03.2018.pdfCandidates who had appeared for APTET 2017 can expect the Final Answer Keys soon, followed by the Result within this month.