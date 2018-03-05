English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
APTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys Released, Raise Objections Till 9th March 2018
Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the initial APTET 2017 Keys and raise objections against the questions/answers with substantial proof from an authoritative source on or before 9th March 2018.
Picture for representation.
APTET December 2017 Answer Keys have been released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test – aptet.apcfss.in. The examination for different subjects and categories was conducted between 21st February 2018 and 2nd March 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the initial APTET 2017 Keys and raise objections against the questions/answers with substantial proof from an authoritative source on or before 9th March 2018.
The Commissioner of School Education, is expected to share the Final Answer Keys on 12th March 2018 and the Final Result is expected to be declared on 16th March 2018.
How to download APTET 2017 Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://aptet.apcfss.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads ‘Initial Keys’
Step 3 – Select the relevant Answer Key as per the Date, Time & Subject
Step 4 – Download the Provisional Answer Keys and save or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://aptet.apcfss.in/TetKeys.jsp
How to raise objections for APTET 2017 Answer Keys?
Candidates need to click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of Submit Objections On Initial Keys
Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.
Select Paper for which you wish to raise objection viz Paper-I, Paper-II & Paper-III
Select Language offered, Session and Question Number against which you want to make a representation.
Direct Link - https://aptet17reports.apcfss.in/raiseObejectionOnIntialKey260218.aptet
Approximately 4,40,518 candidates had applied for the AP TET 2017 examination which was originally scheduled to be conducted in January 2018, however, it was rescheduled to first week of February from 5th to 15th February, and then again postponed until 21st February 2018. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos
Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the initial APTET 2017 Keys and raise objections against the questions/answers with substantial proof from an authoritative source on or before 9th March 2018.
The Commissioner of School Education, is expected to share the Final Answer Keys on 12th March 2018 and the Final Result is expected to be declared on 16th March 2018.
How to download APTET 2017 Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://aptet.apcfss.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads ‘Initial Keys’
Step 3 – Select the relevant Answer Key as per the Date, Time & Subject
Step 4 – Download the Provisional Answer Keys and save or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://aptet.apcfss.in/TetKeys.jsp
How to raise objections for APTET 2017 Answer Keys?
Candidates need to click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of Submit Objections On Initial Keys
Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.
Select Paper for which you wish to raise objection viz Paper-I, Paper-II & Paper-III
Select Language offered, Session and Question Number against which you want to make a representation.
Direct Link - https://aptet17reports.apcfss.in/raiseObejectionOnIntialKey260218.aptet
Approximately 4,40,518 candidates had applied for the AP TET 2017 examination which was originally scheduled to be conducted in January 2018, however, it was rescheduled to first week of February from 5th to 15th February, and then again postponed until 21st February 2018. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Awe of Ronaldo no More - Kylian Mbappe Plots Real Downfall
- Steve Smith and Boys Add to South Africa's Misery in Durban
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, 500X – All you Need to Know
- WhatsApp Update: Locked, Preview Voice Recordings Rollout Expected For Android Devices
- Xiaomi 43-inch Mi TV 4C Launch Expected on March 7: Expected Price, Specifications And More