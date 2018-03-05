GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
APTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys Released, Raise Objections Till 9th March 2018

Updated:March 5, 2018, 8:24 PM IST
APTET December 2017 Answer Keys have been released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test – aptet.apcfss.in. The examination for different subjects and categories was conducted between 21st February 2018 and 2nd March 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the initial APTET 2017 Keys and raise objections against the questions/answers with substantial proof from an authoritative source on or before 9th March 2018.

The Commissioner of School Education, is expected to share the Final Answer Keys on 12th March 2018 and the Final Result is expected to be declared on 16th March 2018.

How to download APTET 2017 Answer Keys?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://aptet.apcfss.in/

Step 2 – Click on the url that reads ‘Initial Keys’

Step 3 – Select the relevant Answer Key as per the Date, Time & Subject

Step 4 – Download the Provisional Answer Keys and save or take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://aptet.apcfss.in/TetKeys.jsp

How to raise objections for APTET 2017 Answer Keys?

Candidates need to click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of Submit Objections On Initial Keys

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Select Paper for which you wish to raise objection viz Paper-I, Paper-II & Paper-III

Select Language offered, Session and Question Number against which you want to make a representation.

Direct Link - https://aptet17reports.apcfss.in/raiseObejectionOnIntialKey260218.aptet

Approximately 4,40,518 candidates had applied for the AP TET 2017 examination which was originally scheduled to be conducted in January 2018, however, it was rescheduled to first week of February from 5th to 15th February, and then again postponed until 21st February 2018. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos

