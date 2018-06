APTET 2018 Final Answer Keys Out at aptet.apcfss.in, Download Now

APTET 2018 Final Answer Keys have been released by the Commissioner of School Education, Government of AP on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) -2018 - aptet.apcfss.in. The Commissionerate had organized APTET 2018 from 10th to 19th June 2018 earlier this month for candidates seeking employment opportunities as Teachers for Classes I to V, and Classes VI to VIII in the government schools of the state of Andhra Pradesh.CSE, AP aims to fill a total of 10351 vacancies with the 7th edition of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET).Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download APTET 2018 Final Answer Keys now:Visit the official website - https://aptet.apcfss.in/ Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of Final KeysClick on the pdf url given in front of various Papers conducted on different exam daysDownload the pdf and save itThe Candidate Response Sheets and Questions Papers are also available on the above mentioned website. Candidates can download the same before the links are suspended.