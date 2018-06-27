GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

APTET 2018 Final Answer Keys Out at aptet.apcfss.in, Download Now

CSE, AP aims to fill a total of 10351 vacancies with the 7th edition of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET).

Contributor Content

Updated:June 27, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
APTET 2018 Final Answer Keys Out at aptet.apcfss.in, Download Now
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
APTET 2018 Final Answer Keys have been released by the Commissioner of School Education, Government of AP on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) -2018 - aptet.apcfss.in.


The Commissionerate had organized APTET 2018 from 10th to 19th June 2018 earlier this month for candidates seeking employment opportunities as Teachers for Classes I to V, and Classes VI to VIII in the government schools of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

CSE, AP aims to fill a total of 10351 vacancies with the 7th edition of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET).

Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download APTET 2018 Final Answer Keys now:

How to download APTET 2018 Final Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://aptet.apcfss.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of Final Keys
Step 3 – Click on the pdf url given in front of various Papers conducted on different exam days
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Link - https://aptet.apcfss.in/jsp/FinalKeys1a575.jsp

The Candidate Response Sheets and Questions Papers are also available on the above mentioned website. Candidates can download the same before the links are suspended.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You