APTET 2018 Notification Out; Application Process Begins Tomorrow, Exam Begins from June 10

As per schedule, the examination will commence on 10th June 2018 and conclude on 21st June 2018 across 13 districts in the state of Andhra Pradesh alongwith test centres at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 4, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
APTET 2018 Notification has been released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) - aptet.apcfss.in; as per which the examination will commence on 10th June 2018 and conclude on 21st June 2018 across 13 districts in the state of Andhra Pradesh alongwith test centres at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao - Minister for Human Resource Development, Govt of Andhra Pradesh had last week announced details of APTET 2018 and AP DSC Recruitment 2018.

A total of 10351 vacancies will be filled via the 7th APTET 2018 and the qualifying certificate will be valid for 7 years from the date of APTET exam.

Candidates aspiring to serve as teachers for classes I to VIII in the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh must download the notification today and apply online from tomorrow onwards.

Direct Link:
https://aptet.apcfss.in/Documents_2018/APTET_NOTIFICATON_MAY_2018_FINAL.pdf

Important Dates:
Online Payment Begins – 5th May 2018
Application Process Begins – 5th May 2018
Online Payment Ends – 22nd May 2018
Application Process Ends – 23rd May 2018

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess D.Ed. / B.Ed. / Language Pandit / U.G.D.P.Ed./ D.P.Ed./ B.P.Ed. or its equivalent qualifications
AP TET 2018 Exam Details:

APTET 2018 will be organized via Computer Based Test in Paper-I & Paper-II (A) & (B) viz:
Paper I - classes I to V
Paper II - classes VI to VIII

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
