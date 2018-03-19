GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

APTET 2018 Results Declared, Check at aptet.apcfss.in

Candidates who had appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (December 2017) must keep a tab on the official website and follow the instructions below to download their result as and when it is released by CSEAP.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 19, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
APTET 2018 Results Declared, Check at aptet.apcfss.in
Screen grab of the official website of APTET.
APTET 2017-18 Results have been declared by the Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh on its official website- aptet.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, APTET December 2017 was organized February and March 2018 after much delay and reschedules, in two sessions. The final answer keys for all Papers were released last week. CSE, Andhra Pradesh was scheduled to release APTET 2017 result on 16th March 2018; however as per reports, due to unavailability of the Education Minister, it was decided to declare results on 19th March 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (December 2017) must keep a tab on the official website and follow the instructions below to download their result as and when it is released by CSEAP.

How to check APTET 2017-18 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://aptet.apcfss.in/
Step 2 – Click on the Result notification
Step 3 – Enter your login details
Step 4 – Download your Result/Scorecard and take a printout for further reference

APTET December 2017 – Passing Criteria:

OC – 60% and above
BC – 50% and above
SC/ST/PH/ Ex-servicemen – 40% and above
As per the official website, “The validity of Certificates shall be for a period of 7 years from the date of TET concerned as per CTET. A person who has qualified in TET examination may appear again for improving his/her scores in subsequent years. The said certificates will be given in digital format.


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You