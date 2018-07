APTET Results 2018 To be Released Today at aptet.apcfss.in

The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP) in all likelihood will anounce the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET-2018) results today on the official website @results.apcfss.in As per the information, AP TET Results along with AP TET Rank Card or AP TET Marks sheet will be released around 11:00 am on the official website, the link is given above. The state education minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will release the results during a press conference at the CSE headquarters.AP TET conducted the written examination in three parts paper l, paper 2A, & 2B.The candidates who were eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 5 appeared for Paper-I which was conducted from June 10 to June 12 and the candidates eligible for teaching Classes 6 to 8 sat for Paper II A which was conducted from June 13 to June 19 and the Paper II (B) was held on June 21, 2018.Steps to check AP TET Result 2018:Sep 1: Log on to results.apcfss.in Step 2: Click on the link which says 2018 AP TETE ResultStep 3: Enter your detailsStep 4: Download your result and take a prinout for future reference