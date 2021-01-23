APVVP Dental Assistant Surgeon Provisional List Released at apvvp.nic.in

The APVVP Civil Assistant Surgeon, Dental Assistant Surgeon provisional list 2020 has been released at the official site. Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) has released the APVVP Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) and Dental Assistant Surgeon (DAS) provisional list at apvvp.nic.in.

To download the APVVP provisional list, candidates must enter details such as- username, Password, and Date of Birth, same as provided in the application form. It is to be noted that the APVVP result 2020 will be based on the merit list, the number of candidates appeared for the examination and the difficulty level of the question paper attempted by the candidates.

APVVP Civil Assistant Surgeon, Dental Assistant Surgeon Provisional List 2020: How to Check

Step 1. Go to the official website of APVVP- apvvp.ap.gov.in or cfw.ap.nic.in

Step 2. As the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad home page gets redirected, a new window will open.

Step 3. On the home page, find the ‘latest update’ column.

Step 4. Click on the link that reads ‘ APVVP Civil Assistant Surgeon, Dental Assistant Surgeon Provisional List 2020’.

Step 5. Click on the result link. Login with your credentials.

Step 6. APVVP provisional list will be displayed on your computer screen.

Step 7. Download APVVP provisional list 2020 and take its print out for future reference.

Pay Scale

All those who get selected shall be eligible to get a salary of Rs 53,500 per month during the three years-probation period. Regular pay allowances according to the rules and non-practising allowance at 15 per cent of the basic pay will be paid after satisfactory

completion of the probation period on the monthly basis.

Educational Qualifications and Certificates Required

For DAS, all the candidates must have passed BDS or its equivalent qualification from a College recognized by the Dental Council of India. A certificate/degree of the same is to be submitted.

For CAS Specialist, candidates must have passed PG Degree/ Diploma/ DNB in that particular speciality or its equivalent qualification. A certificate/degree of the same is to be submitted for verification purposes.