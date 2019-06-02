English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aqua Line Trains to be Available After Every 7 Minutes During Rush Hours from Tomorrow
The Aqua Line metro operates from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.
Image of the Aqua Line Metro.
Noida: Aqua Line metro trains will be available every 7.30 minutes during rush hour and every 10th minute during non-rush hours on weekdays from June 3, its operator Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced Saturday.
At present the trains ply at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am-11 pm and 5 pm8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours Monday to Friday, the NMRC said.
"NMRC will be increasing the frequency of the metro trains on the Aqua Line on weekdays with effect from June 3 (Monday). Trains on the Aqua Line will now ply at a frequency of 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours on weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.
"On Saturdays and Sundays, the frequency is currently 15 minutes and will continue to remain the same," he added.
The Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida, is currently running 163 trips a day with a fleet of 10 trains. With the increase in frequency the number of trains will increase to 13 and the number of trips per day will increase to 221, he said.
"There will be a total increase of 58 train trips per day during weekdays," Upadhyay said, adding the NMRC has maintained a punctuality of 99.99 per cent since the first day of operations on January 26 this year.
The Aqua Line operates from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays revenue hours begin from 8 am and services are available till 10 pm, the NMRC said.
Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line was launched on January 25 this year and connects the twin-cities in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, running over 29.7 km via 21 metro stations.
The average daily ridership of the Aqua Line at the end of May stood at 13,317, according to the NMRC.
