Arakkonam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Arakkonam (அரக்கோணம்) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Arakkonam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.25%. The estimated literacy level of Arakkonam is 79.23%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Arakkonam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NTK
--
--
Y.R.Pavendhan
APOI
--
--
M.Savitha
NOTA
--
--
Nota
DMK
--
--
Jagathrakshakan S
PMK
--
--
A.K.Moorthy
MNM
--
--
Rajendran, N.
IND
--
--
B.Ganesan
IND
--
--
Panchu.Udayakumar
IND
--
--
R.Elam Vazhuthi
IND
--
--
R.Ramesh
IND
--
--
C.Moorthy
IND
--
--
P.S.Suresh
IND
--
--
Dr.T.M.S.Sadhu Muthu Kirshan Erajendran
IND
--
--
M.S.Krishnan
IND
--
--
S.Shettu
IND
--
--
M.Natarajan
IND
--
--
G.Moorthy
IND
--
--
M.Parthiban
IND
--
--
N.G.Parthiban
BSP
--
--
D.Doss
In 2009, Jagathrakshakan of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PMK candidate by a margin of 1,09,796 votes which was 12.84% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 48.54% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arakkonam was: G Hari (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,93,100 men, 7,08,671 women and 42 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Arakkonam Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Arakkonam is: 13.0841 79.6704
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अर्कोनम/अराकोनम, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); আরাক্কোনাম, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); अर्कोनम/अराकोनम, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); એરાકોનમ, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); அரக்கோணம், தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); అరక్కోణం, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ಅರಕ್ಕೊಣಂ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); അറക്കോണം, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
