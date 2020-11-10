Araria Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Araria (अररिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Araria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Araria. Araria is part of 9. Araria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.53%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,09,919 eligible electors, of which 1,61,812 were male, 1,47,971 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Araria in 2020 is =CP51/CM51*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,77,857 eligible electors, of which 1,47,952 were male, 1,29,898 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,652 eligible electors, of which 1,15,246 were male, 1,01,406 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Araria in 2015 was 51. In 2010, there were 31.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Avidur Rahman of INC won in this seat by defeating Ajay Kumar Jha of LJP by a margin of 40,044 votes which was 22.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.77% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Zakir Hussain Khan of LJP won in this seat defeating Narayan Kumar Jha of BJP by a margin of 18,061 votes which was 14.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 38.53% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 49. Araria Assembly segment of Araria Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh won the Araria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Araria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Araria are: Abidur Rahman (INC), Chandra Shekhar Singh Baban (LJP), Shagufta Azim (JDU), Amit Anand Jha (PP), Md. Imtiyaz (RJSBP), Qamrul Hoda (SDPI), Md. Moustaq Alam (AKP), Md. Rashid Anwer (AIMIM), Ashish Kumar Bhardwaj (IND), Jawwad Alam (IND), Bechan Paswan (IND), Raja Babu (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.9%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.25%, while it was 59.34% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 280 polling stations in 49. Araria constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 267. In 2010 there were 215 polling stations.

Extent:

49. Araria constituency comprises of the following areas of Araria district of Bihar: Community Development Block Araria including Nagar Parishad Araria. It shares an inter-state border with Araria.

Araria seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Araria is 381.62 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Araria is: 26°08'39.5"N 87°28'04.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Araria results. Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.