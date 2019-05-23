English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Araria Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Araria (अररिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Araria (अररिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Araria is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.38%. The estimated literacy level of Araria is 53.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tasleem Uddin of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,46,504 votes which was 15.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 41.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pradeep Kumar Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 22,502 votes which was 3.08% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.71% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Araria was: Sarfaraz Alam (RJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,43,076 men, 7,44,212 women and 44 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Araria Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Araria is: 26.2667 87.3562
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अररिया, बिहार (Hindi); আরারিয়া, বিহার (Bengali); अररिया, बिहार (Marathi); અરારિયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); அராரியா, பீகார் (Tamil); అరరియా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಅರರಿಯಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); അരാരിയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Pradeep Kumar Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 22,502 votes which was 3.08% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.71% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Araria was: Sarfaraz Alam (RJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,43,076 men, 7,44,212 women and 44 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Araria Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Araria is: 26.2667 87.3562
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अररिया, बिहार (Hindi); আরারিয়া, বিহার (Bengali); अररिया, बिहार (Marathi); અરારિયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); அராரியா, பீகார் (Tamil); అరరియా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಅರರಿಯಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); അരാരിയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results