Araria Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

9. Araria is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.38%. The estimated literacy level of Araria is 53.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tasleem Uddin of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,46,504 votes which was 15.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 41.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pradeep Kumar Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 22,502 votes which was 3.08% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.71% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Araria was: Sarfaraz Alam (RJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,43,076 men, 7,44,212 women and 44 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Araria is: 26.2667 87.3562Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अररिया, बिहार (Hindi); আরারিয়া, বিহার (Bengali); अररिया, बिहार (Marathi); અરારિયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); அராரியா, பீகார் (Tamil); అరరియా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಅರರಿಯಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); അരാരിയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).