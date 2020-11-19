Next Story
Archaeological Survey of India Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Nod to Reopen Historical Sites
Ellora Caves in Maharashtra. (Reuters)
The Aurangabad circle office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought the Maharashtra government's permission to reopen historical monuments in the region, including the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves, which remained shut since March due to the pandemic. The ASI's circle office has written a letter to the government in this connection, a senior official said.
