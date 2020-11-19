News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Archaeological Survey of India Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Nod to Reopen Historical Sites

Ellora Caves in Maharashtra. (Reuters)

Ellora Caves in Maharashtra. (Reuters)

The ASI's circle office has written a letter to the government in this connection, a senior official said.

The Aurangabad circle office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought the Maharashtra government's permission to reopen historical monuments in the region, including the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves, which remained shut since March due to the pandemic. The ASI's circle office has written a letter to the government in this connection, a senior official said.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...