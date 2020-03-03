Are Face Masks Helpful in Protecting People From Coronavirus?

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus globally went past 89,000 according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Two people tested positive in India on Monday, while United States reported six deaths. As per the latest figures of WHO, 3,056 people have died of the virus across the world.

With the WHO declaring it as a public health emergency, a frenzy of buying face masks has escalated worldwide. But can a mask actually protect a person from contracting the virus?

The COVID-19 can spread through tiny water droplets ejected while sneezing, coughing or even talking. WHO says people do not have to wear masks as they have not been proven to protect people from getting infected.

The WHO recommends use of masks in only certain scenarios.

• If you are coughing or sneezing



• If you are near an infected person



• Using surgical masks alone won’t be feasible, people need to regularly wash their hands



• In case, one uses it, they should know when to dispose them of.

Here is how to put on, use and discard a mask

• Wash your hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water before wearing a mask



• Make sure no gap exists in between the face and the mask



• When in use, do not touch the front of the mask



• Replace a mask as soon as it becomes damp



• Remove the mask from behind, without touching its front



• Discard it in a closed bin and wash hands after that

There are two major types of masks available:

• Surgical masks: These are disposable, one-time use masks and must not be used more than once. These won’t be able to filter out air particles.



• N95 respirators: These filter out particles that are up to 0.3 microns in diameter. However, the coronavirus is almost 0.12 microns in diameter.