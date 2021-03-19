Whatsapp, Instagram Services Restored After Global Outage; No Official Explanation Yet

Facebook Inc-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Instagram faced a global outage late on Friday. Many users took to Twitter to complain about not being able to send or receive messages on Whatsapp, while many said they were unable to upload images and videos on Instagram.

Some users even complained about having trouble using Facebook too, but several said their app was working fine.

Services were restored at around 11:42 IST. Users online had begun reporting trouble at about 10:55 pm IST. Outage tracker Downdetector, too, showed a massive spike in outages at around this time.

It is still not known what caused the outage as there was no official word from the parent company Facebook. Many users across the world, including India, took to Twitter to report about the services being down and like anything on Twitterverse, things took a comic turn resulting in an explosion of memes.

Sending messages on WhatsApp right now like: pic.twitter.com/b9F03T2TtH— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) March 19, 2021

Everyone running to twitter to confirm that WhatsApp is down. #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/rCsc2zTGdD— ʀᴀᴛʜᴏᴅ ᴅʜᴀᴠᴀʟ (@iamdhavalsinh) March 19, 2021

The services had on February 19 witnessed a similar outage, when users reported problems early in the day at around 7:55 am IST. It was not ascertained what had caused the outage but services were restored after a while.