Are NCERT Books Enough to Prepare for JEE Main? How They Can Help Score Well in Entrance Exam Explained

Every year, lakhs of students burn the midnight oil to simultaneously prepare for board exams and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). The score obtained in JEE, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), decides the future of students who aspire to get admission to India’s prestigious engineering colleges. If you are an IIT aspirant, you may be referring to the best JEE prep materials, but ignoring NCERT books may not be a good idea.

Let’s understand why NCERT books are considered the best study resources to master the basics for JEE.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is a government organisation which prepares and publishes textbooks and learning materials for state educational departments, universities and others. Textbooks by NCERT are prescribed to meet the requirements of the CBSE school syllabus.

Many of the topics in the CBSE syllabus are common with the JEE syllabus. That’s one of the reasons why expert educators and JEE toppers emphasise the use of NCERT textbooks and NCERT solutions to prepare for JEE Main.

Keep reading to understand the importance of NCERT books for JEE.

1. Score more in Inorganic Chemistry

Chemistry is one of the subjects in Paper-I of JEE Main. In Chemistry, many of the questions on p-block elements in JEE come from the NCERT book. Also, most of the time, JEE Main questions on inorganic reactions are taken directly from NCERT books. Solutions for NCERT Chemistry 11 and 12 can be useful to revise basics during JEE preparation. For practising questions from Physical Chemistry, you may need to refer to other JEE Main books and study materials.

2. Tackle numerical problems and more

JEE Main consists of two papers. Students can opt to appear for either of the papers or choose any one paper as per their preference. Both papers have Mathematics and that’s why understanding the basics of Mathematics is extremely important for IIT aspirants.

Mathematics for JEE involves thinking abilities that require preparation beyond the problem questions given in NCERT books. But problems from the NCERT Maths textbooks have appeared in JEE too. Moreover, the basic knowledge of concepts such as complex numbers and coordinate geometry can be gained by practising with Class 11 and 12 Maths NCERT solutions. Every year, at least one question comes from the topics of Vectors, Mathematical Reasoning and Statistics based on the questions in the NCERT Maths book.

Although some of the concepts don’t directly appear in JEE, the basic concepts from NCERT books enable IIT aspirants to answer advanced mathematical problems in JEE. In this way, whenever students practise problems from other JEE Maths reference books with advanced problems, they are better prepared to grasp the advanced problem-solving methods.

3. Learn the basics in Physics

Physics is one of the subjects included in Paper-I of the JEE Main exam. If you review the past years’ papers of JEE, you’ll see that the problems in JEE Physics can be difficult compared to the ones in the NCERT book. To prepare for these JEE problems, you will have to use additional study materials. However, if you learn the JEE topics from the NCERT Physics textbooks, you will realise that you are able to easily understand topics such as fluid mechanics, electromagnetism etc.

NCERT solutions for Class 11 and 12 Physics will be useful for improving your JEE Physics scores because questions from NCERT books have appeared in JEE Main in the past. NCERT textbooks for Physics carry the basic concepts of topics covered in the JEE syllabus. By studying the NCERT solutions for Physics, you’ll have the basic understanding of how to think about problem questions in JEE and come up with accurate answers for improving your JEE score.

4. Recommended by JEE toppers

Every year, JEE toppers recommend studying the basics from NCERT books. With the help of NCERT solutions, the foundation of each subject in JEE can be strengthened. Also, it is easier to quickly revise basic concepts with the chapter summaries given in NCERT textbooks.

Whether NCERT books are sufficient for JEE or not has been an ongoing argument for IIT aspirants. NCERT books for JEE is just like what ingredients are to cooking. If you don’t understand the ingredients and basic cooking techniques, you cannot learn advanced cooking or solve problems.

Also, NCERT solutions for Class 11 and 12 can actually help you to earn the minimum cut-off in JEE Main. Study Inorganic Chemistry, practise Maths numerical problems or revise Physics concepts with NCERT books. NCERT solutions will help you grasp the basics of all JEE subjects.

The bottom line is that NCERT books are among the best books for JEE Main, but they are not enough as they don’t include revision of complex JEE questions. With NCERT books, you can build your foundation of the basic knowledge required for tackling advanced level problems in JEE.

Also, questions from NCERT books occasionally appear in the JEE Main exam. You cannot ignore the benefits of NCERT books for JEE preparation because they can help you score more marks directly and indirectly.

If you aspire to crack JEE, you can find useful JEE prep material, including NCERT solutions, on TopperLearning.com.

