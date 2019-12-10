Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Are We Heading Towards Lawlessness, Asks Former CJI RM Lodha on Hyderabad Encounters

Noting the occasion of Human Rights Day, former CJI RM Lodha said that the incidences of rape, murders, and encounters reflect deep malice in the society.

News18.com

Updated:December 10, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Are We Heading Towards Lawlessness, Asks Former CJI RM Lodha on Hyderabad Encounters
File photo of ex-CJI RM Lodha.

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha on Tuesday denounced the encounters of the accused in the Telangana rape and murder case calling it a sign of “deep malice” in the society.

“As we celebrate Human Rights day we’re struggling to protect human rights. The killing of the accused in the Hyderabad rape case, rapes and murders that are happening every day, these reflect that deep malice is creeping in our society. Are we heading towards lawlessness?” he said.

His comment came even as the Telangana High Court is mulling over two petitions against the police killing the accused following the rape and murder of a veterinarian doctor near Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud said that it wasn’t enough to be shocked by the terrifying tale abuse. “We will not wait to be shocked by a terrifying tale of human rights abuse rather scrutinize the acts of those in power every day so that these human rights abuses do not happen in the first place.”

Earlier incumbent CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde while referencing “recent events” said that justice can never be instant and vengeful. “I don't think justice can ever be or ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge,” he had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Tech and Auto Awards Live

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram