Are We Heading Towards Lawlessness, Asks Former CJI RM Lodha on Hyderabad Encounters

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha on Tuesday denounced the encounters of the accused in the Telangana rape and murder case calling it a sign of “deep malice” in the society.

“As we celebrate Human Rights day we’re struggling to protect human rights. The killing of the accused in the Hyderabad rape case, rapes and murders that are happening every day, these reflect that deep malice is creeping in our society. Are we heading towards lawlessness?” he said.

His comment came even as the Telangana High Court is mulling over two petitions against the police killing the accused following the rape and murder of a veterinarian doctor near Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud said that it wasn’t enough to be shocked by the terrifying tale abuse. “We will not wait to be shocked by a terrifying tale of human rights abuse rather scrutinize the acts of those in power every day so that these human rights abuses do not happen in the first place.”

Earlier incumbent CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde while referencing “recent events” said that justice can never be instant and vengeful. “I don't think justice can ever be or ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge,” he had said.

