Are You Above The Age of 60 With Comorbidities? Here's What PM Modi Has Announced for You

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation and announced that “precaution doses" of the Covid-19 vaccine will be given from January 10 to those who are above the age of 60 with comorbidities. He said that the decision was taken on doctors’ advice and precaution doses will also be given to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10 next year. The address comes amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the virus.

“Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022, onwards," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced that the vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3.

Citing the rising cases of Omicron variant in several countries, Modi said global experience shows that following all preventive measures at personal level is a big weapon to fight Covid-19 as he asked people to be alert and take all precautionary measures but cautioned against any panic. He said vaccination is also an important weapon to combat the pandemic.

He also urged everyone to wear face masks and sanitize their hands regularly.

Sharing details about the availability of healthcare facilities in the country, he said, “India has 18 lakh isolation beds, five lakh oxygen-supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, four lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation."

Speaking on the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination across the country, he said, “Realising the seriousness of Covid-19, today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India. More than 90 per cent eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine."

